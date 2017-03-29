The Journal

“ECKIE” JORDAN ANDERSON, JESSIE BARNETTE, HOWARD FOSTER, JR, CLARENCE R. SMITH, DICK ERLENBAUGH, CHARLES CALDWELL, ROBIN UPSHALL, SANDRA LOUISE GREER, MILTON MYERS

MILTON MYERS Frank Milton Myers, 82, of Honea Path, husband of Elizabeth Davis Myers, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017. He was retired from Page’s Shoe Shop in Belton. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Michael Myers, Steve Myers, Bryan Powell and Pam O’Shields; sisters, Jrotta McCoy and Mona Ruth Jordan; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. The family received friends Thursday, March 23, at the home of Bryan Powell, 114 Sandhurst Drive, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

SANDRA LOUISE GREER Sandra Louise Greer, 69, of Easley, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017. She was a daughter of the late Arthur Lester and Thelma Louise Smith Greer. She was a member of Brandon UMC. She is survived by a sister, Peggy Mullikin of Piedmont; and a brother, Arthur “Ossie” Greer of Simpsonville. Funeral service was held Friday, March 24 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. Burial followed in Graceland Cemetery, West.

ROBIN UPSHALL PELZER—Teresa Robin Tucker Upshall, 51, wife of Alfred James “Alf” Upshall, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017. Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of Betty Tucker Childress of Piedmont and of the late Grover Childress. She was a teacher at Woodmont High School. Additional survivors include brother, Benny Childress of Piedmont; sisters, Tammy Brown, of Greenville, Renee McKinney of Greenville, and Vickie Shirley of Pelzer. Visitation was held Tuesday, March 28, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary. The Service was Wednesday, March 29 at 3:00 p.m. in the mortuary chapel. Burial followed at Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family is at the home of her mother, Betty Childress, 207 Vinewood Street, Piedmont, SC 29673. Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.com

CHARLES CALDWELL Charles William Caldwell, 74, of Pelzer, husband of the late Mary Jo Mitchell Caldwell, died Thursday, March 23, 2017. Born in Piedmont, he was a son of the late James Henry and Catherine Roach Caldwell. He was formerly employed with Greenville Mechanical Heating and Air and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. He is survived by sons, Tony Caldwell and Travis Caldwell of Williamston; daughter, Tammy Smith of Easley; one brother; three sisters; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. Funeral service was held Saturday, March 25, at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

DICK ERLENBAUGH Dick Erlenbaugh, 75, of Simpsonville, husband of Patricia Ann Bolton Erlenbaugh, died Thursday, March 23, 2017 . Born in Villa Park, IL, he was a son of the late Ralph Erlenbaugh and the late Marguerite Becker Erlenbaugh. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Mark Erlenbaugh of Pelzer; one daughter, Ann Marie Bynum of Simpsonville; and five grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 31 at 4 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life will follow in the school gym. Memorials may be made to Notre Dame Club of the Western Carolinas.

CLARENCE R. SMITH Clarence Roe Smith, 82, of Taylors, died March 21, 2017 at his home. Born in Tigerville, he was son of the late Edward and Kate B. Robertson Smith. He was retired from JP Stevens, Victor Mill and a U.S. Army Veteran. Surviving are two daughters, Tammy Smith and Sandra Bostic, both of Easley; one son, Michael Smith of Easley; two brothers,, Leonard Smith of Powdersville and Devoe Smith of Lyman; two sisters, Tweedie Mae Perry of Columbia and Margaret Gilbert of Knoxville, TN; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Graveside services were held Friday, March 24 at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

“ECKIE” JORDAN ANDERSON—Evelyn Juanita “Eckie” Jordan, 91, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017. Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late Carl Preston and Minnie Lee Jordan. A 1942 graduate of Pelzer High School and Draughn’s Business College, she was a 50-year faithful member of Northwest Baptist Church in Winston-Salem and more recently a member of Williamston First Baptist Church and a 38-year employee of Hanes Hosiery. Following retirement, she was a volunteer with NC Baptist Hospital in Wake Forest, NC. An avid basketball player, having played textile ball, she was a proud product of Pelzer’s Athletic Heritage. She was an all-around accomplished athlete, having excelled in basketball, softball, tennis and golf. In basketball, she played textile ball with Pelzer and Dunean Mills. In 1948, she took her basketball skills to Hanes Hosiery in Winston-Salem, NC, where she was a five time, AAU All-American, 1949-1954. In 1955, she was invited to compete in the Pan-American Games, where the US Women’s basketball team won the Gold Medal. It was the first year in which women were invited to compete. Her many awards included being enshrined in several athletic Halls of Fame, including the Helms AAU National Basketball, NC Softball, NC Sports, SC Athletic, and National AAU Softball. She was also honored by having her warm up jacket hanging in the Smithsonian Institute. She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. She was predeceased by sisters, Mary Hedden Crane, Vivian Ashley Donnan, Sarah Ellis Wilson, Leoda Turpin; brothers, J.W. and Hoyt Jordan. Visitation was held Tuesday, March 28, from 1:30 – 2:45 p.m. at Williamston First Baptist Church. The funeral followed at 3:00 p.m. Burial was at Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to thank the staff at Marchbanks Assisted Living for their love and care of Eckie while she was there. Memorials may be made to Williamston First Baptist Church, 116 E Main Street, Williamston, SC 29697, or Northwest Baptist Church, 407 Petree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. The families are at their respective homes. Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.comJESSIE BARNETTE Jessie Newton Barnette, 66, of Pelzer, husband of Brenda Kelly Barnette, died Monday, March 27, 2017 at McCall Hospice House. He was son of the late Claude and Mary Ellen Barnette. In addition to his wife of the home, he is survived by daughters, Melissa Lovejoy of Belton and Mary Parker of West Pelzer; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Visitation was March 29 at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

HOWARD FOSTER, JR. Howard Junior “Joe” Foster, 60, husband of Patricia Foster, of Piedmont, died Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at his home. Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Howard and Sudie Mullinax Foster. He was employed with Huskey Construction and a member of Trinity Baptist Tabernacle in Piedmont. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Chris Foster and Gabe Foster, both of Piedmont, Mike Foster of Taylors; sisters, Barbara Southerland and Joyce Howard; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Trinity Baptist Tabernacle. Burial will follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family members are at their respective homes.