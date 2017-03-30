  • Online Edition

CTC plant sale next week

March 30, 2017   The Journal

The Anderson Districts One and Two Career and Techonolgy Center Plant, Animal and Wildlife Science Plant Sale will begin next week.
EARLY BIRD SALE is Tuesday- Friday April 4th- April 7th 9:00a.m. – 2:30p.m.

SPRING BREAK SALE will be Friday April 14th , 9:00a.m. – 2:30p.m.
APRIL 18-28 there will be no weekend sales.
Mon., Tues., and Wed., 9:00 – 11:00a.m. and 12:30 – 2:30p.m.
Thurs. and Fri. 9:00a.m. – 2:30p.m.
The Career and Technology Center is located on Hwy. 20 just outside of Williamston at 702 Belton Highway.
For informatin call Audie Green 864-847-4121ext. 2119.

