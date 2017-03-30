-
The Anderson Districts One and Two Career and Techonolgy Center Plant, Animal and Wildlife Science Plant Sale will begin next week.
EARLY BIRD SALE is Tuesday- Friday April 4th- April 7th 9:00a.m. – 2:30p.m.
SPRING BREAK SALE will be Friday April 14th , 9:00a.m. – 2:30p.m.
APRIL 18-28 there will be no weekend sales.
Mon., Tues., and Wed., 9:00 – 11:00a.m. and 12:30 – 2:30p.m.
Thurs. and Fri. 9:00a.m. – 2:30p.m.
The Career and Technology Center is located on Hwy. 20 just outside of Williamston at 702 Belton Highway.
For informatin call Audie Green 864-847-4121ext. 2119.