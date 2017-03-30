The Journal

The Anderson Districts One and Two Career and Techonolgy Center Plant, Animal and Wildlife Science Plant Sale will begin next week.

EARLY BIRD SALE is Tuesday- Friday April 4th- April 7th 9:00a.m. – 2:30p.m.

SPRING BREAK SALE will be Friday April 14th , 9:00a.m. – 2:30p.m.

APRIL 18-28 there will be no weekend sales.

Mon., Tues., and Wed., 9:00 – 11:00a.m. and 12:30 – 2:30p.m.

Thurs. and Fri. 9:00a.m. – 2:30p.m.

The Career and Technology Center is located on Hwy. 20 just outside of Williamston at 702 Belton Highway.

For informatin call Audie Green 864-847-4121ext. 2119.