The Journal

The Palmetto Business Association (PBA) will sponsor their annual Easter Egg Hunt for ages 10 and under Saturday, April 8 in Williamston’s Mineral Spring Park. Rain date for the event will be the following Saturday, Apr. 15 .

Ages and time schedules are as follows: under three – 9:30 a.m., ages four and five – 10 a.m., ages six and seven – 10:30 a.m., and ages eight to ten – 11 a.m.

Drawings for prizes and grand prizes will be held for each age group prior to their scramble for candy, which this year will be enclosed in colorful plastic eggs. There will be drawings for cookie baskets prepared by stedents at the Career and Technology Center. At the conclusion of the last hunt, a drawing will be held for a grand prize.

Bobby Winburn of Restoration Chapel is heading the project for the PBA. Winburn said that the free event is held each year for area children and is sponsored by area businesses. The event includes other activities and parents are invited to take pictures of their children with the Easter Bunny. The event is sponsored by area business members of the Palmetto Business Assoication.