  • Online Edition

    • The Journal Online website is being upgraded. The Online Edition is available but will appear in a different format for a time.

  • News Archive

  • Shop Online

    • Check the latest sale papers for your local stores . . More »
    • ERS/Radio Shack Football Special 32 inch RCA HDTV only $199!

  • SCPA AD

Two vehicle accident

March 31, 2017   The Journal

Cheddar firefighters along with Medshore Ambulance Service personnel work at the scene of a two vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of Mahaffey Road and Cannon Bottom Road. Paramedics checked one of the drivers and he declined to be taken to the hospital. Cheddar firefighters assisted with traffic control. (Photo by David Rogers)

Posted in: Emergency Services, Featured   Tags: , ,

  • AD SPECIAL 3

  • AD SPECIAL 2

Please visit WilliamstonJournal.com and TheJournalOnline.com