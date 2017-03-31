-
Online Edition
-
News
-
Subscribe
News Archive
-
Shop Online
- Check the latest sale papers for your local stores . . More »
SCPA AD
Cheddar firefighters along with Medshore Ambulance Service personnel work at the scene of a two vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of Mahaffey Road and Cannon Bottom Road. Paramedics checked one of the drivers and he declined to be taken to the hospital. Cheddar firefighters assisted with traffic control. (Photo by David Rogers)