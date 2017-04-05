The Journal

The West Pelzer Police Department is asking local drivers to not leave their vehicles running unattended and reminding them that to do so is against the law.

West Pelzer Police Chief Mike Clardy said the request is “Due to a rash of stolen vehicles at local businesses, predominantly where citizens either leave their vehicles running to warm up or to

quickly run into a business for a morning coffee only to find their vehicle gone upon returning to their parking space.”



Section 56-5-2570 Parking of unattended motor vehicle states: no person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key and effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway.

Often, when a vehicle is stolen in this manner, insurance companies will refuse payment for the damages or loss. Further, the fine for such an infraction is $227.50, Clardy said.

“Please help you local law enforcement by securing your vehicle at all times and take extra precautions to prevent being a victim of crime. Be aware of your surroundings and of people loitering around parking lots. Always keep purses, laptops, and other items of value secured in the trunk of your vehicle. Lock all doors and windows.”

Report suspicious activity to your local authorities by calling the Anderson County Dispatch Center at 260-4444.

“Thank you for your attention and support as we work together to make our communities safer for everyone,” Chief Clardy said.