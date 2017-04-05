The Journal

STEPHEN COFIELD GRIFFIN, ELIZABETH “DEE DEE” HOLAND MOON, JOHN DOUGLAS TALLEY, “JOHNNY” CARPENTER, JAMES R. ‘JIM’ SCOTT, LORY COKER, SHIRLEY DAVIS ROBINSON,

MARSHALL EDWARD HANVEY, JAMES D. ‘MATT’ DAVIS, KEITH SMITH

STEPHEN COFIELD GRIFFIN

Stephen Cofield Griffin, of Chicago, IL, husband of Kara Pendleton Griffin, son of Tommy and Jackie Griffin of Powdersville, died March 26, 2017.

He had a career in sales and marketing in the internet security business.

He is survived by his wife, parents, and grandfather, Jack C. Howie of Greenville.

A graveside service was held Saturday, April 1 in Robinson Memorial Gardens in Easley.

Memorials may be made to The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie Street, Charleston, SC 29409 to establish a student scholarship fund in Griffin’s memory.

ELIZABETH “DEE DEE” HOLAND MOON

Elizabeth “Dee Dee” Holand Moon, 71, of Moonville, widow of James Walter Moon III, died Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Born in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Tonnes Oscar and Sybil All Holand.

She was owner of Grandmother’s Attic Antiques and a member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church.

Surviving are daughter, Kimberly Moon Bagwell of Pelzer; son, James Walter Moon IV of Greenville; and four grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, April 4 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.

Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Greenville County Library, Hughes Main Library, 25 Heritage Green Place, Greenville, SC 29601.

JOHN DOUGLAS TALLEY

John ‘Doug’ Douglas Talley, 66, of Salem, husband of Elizabeth “Libby” Wright Talley, died Friday, March 31, 2017 at Oconee Memorial Hospital.

Born in Salem, he was the son of the late John and Louise Barker Talley.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard and retired from Blue Ridge Electric.

He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: John “Bradley” Talley, Kevin Douglas Talley, both of Salem, Anson Ray Perry of Williamston, and James Tuck of Salem; brother, Leland Talley of Salem; special aunt, Dorothy Greene; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 4 at Salem United Methodist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 42, Salem, SC 29676.

“JOHNNY” CARPENTER

John “Johnny” Barnes Carpenter, Jr., 63, of Pelzer, died Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

Born in Hackensack, NJ, he was a son of the late John Barnes, Sr. and Ruth Beatrice Stricker Carpenter. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Simpsonville Church of Christ.

Survivors include son, John Alexander Carpenter of the home; sisters, Judy Cecere of Palm City, FL and Joanne Carpenter of Denver, CO; and brother, James “Jimmy” Carpenter of Powdersville.

A memorial service was held Monday, April 3, at Mauldin Church of Christ.

JAMES R. ‘JIM’ SCOTT

James R. “Jim” Scott, 71, of Abbeville, husband of Judy Fleming Scott, died Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the Hospice House.

He was born in Aiken County to the late William R. and Alma Johnson Scott.

He is survived by his wife of the home; son, Jeff Scott of Mt. Pleasant; sister, Marilyn Scott Wren of Powdersville; and two grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Tuesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors followed in Long Cane Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.

LORY COKER

Lory Morrow Coker, 89, of Williamston, husband of Sara Eugenia Atkinson Coker, died Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Born in Cades, he was a son of the late David Mack and Lola Gibbons Coker. He was retired from Winn-Dixie and a U.S. Marine veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are son, Lory Gene Coker of Powell, OH; sister, Jincy Myers of Columbia; and one grandchild.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 6, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. The funeral will follow at noon in the mortuary chapel with burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Anderson.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

SHIRLEY DAVIS ROBINSON

LAURENS – Shirley Davis Robinson, age 81, widow of James Clyde Robinson, Sr, formerly of Laurens and resident of NHC in Greer, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late Paul Lemuel Davis, Sr. and Alma Lanier Davis Taylor. Shirley retired from 3M and Laurens Primary School. She was currently a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley and formerly was a charter member of Wayside Baptist Church and a former member of First Baptist Church in Laurens. She taught four and five year olds Sunday School for most of her adult life. She took her first mission trip in her 70’s to West Virginia with First Baptist Church of Social Circle, GA. Shirley loved spending time with her family and friends.

Surviving are her children, Jim C. Robinson and wife Mary of Greer, Kayla Robinson Culbertson and husband Roger of Easley, and Leyette Robinson Rodgers and husband Darrell of Statesboro, GA; sister, Sue Jordan of Clinton; grandchildren, Jamie Robinson and wife Julie, Jason Robinson and wife Leigh, Kristen Smith and husband Ben, Amber Culbertson, John Paul Rodgers, Currie Wagner and husband James, and Henry Ballenger and wife Emily; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was predeceased by two brothers, Paul Lemuel Davis, Jr. and James “Duck” Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Don Chastain and Jason Robinson. A private burial will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Gerry Healey.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary immediately following the memorial service.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritans Purse, Operation Christmas Child, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

MARSHALL EDWARD HANVEY

Marshall Edward “Tractor Man” Hanvey, 79, of Williamston, died Monday, April 3, 2017 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Roy Edward Hanvey and the late Elizabeth Ellen Burris Hanvey.

He was owner of Marshall Hanvey’s Tractor Service and was a member of Whitefield Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Juanita McAllister Hanvey; two daughters, Terry Ann Willard and Rhonda Denise Hanvey, both of Anderson; two brothers, Richard and Albert Hanvey, both of Anderson; three sisters, Jeral Crowe, Patsy Adams, and Linda Gail Smith, all of Anderson; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 6 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at The McDougald Funeral Home on Thursday, prior to the service, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

JAMES D. ‘MATT’ DAVIS

James D. “Matt” Davis passed away peacefully March 30, 2017 at Hospice of the Upstate in Anderson, SC.

Matt was born August 22, 1957, in Williamston, SC to James L. and Dixie A. Davis. He attended Clemson University and graduated with a degree in History. He settled in Clemson and worked a variety of jobs over the years. His favorite was at Clemson University Historic Properties giving tours for the Calhoun mansion and Hanover House.

Matt was an avid Clemson fan and loved his Tigers. He was happiest when gardening and working outside. He spent many hours working with plants and landscaping.

Matt is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karon, and two sons, Matthew and Aaron, his father Jim and sister Dianne Davis. He was predeceased by his mother, Dixie. He also leaves many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cremation Society of South Carolina – Westville Funerals

Greenville, South Carolina

KEITH SMITH

Keith Smith, 80, of Easley, died Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Mattie Mae Smith.

He was retired from Bonitz Construction in Greenville. He was member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army Reserve Veteran.

Surviving are his wife of the home, Doris Allen Smith; son, Ricky Smith of Piedmont; daughter, Karen Nichols of Piedmont; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 6 at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Mission Fund of Mt. Airy Baptist Church, 210 Mt. Airy Church Road, Easley, SC 29642.