One person injured – Hwy. 81

April 05, 2017   The Journal

One person was injured in a two car wreck on Highway 81 last Saturday morning (Apr. 1). A vehicle apparently pulled from Cherokee Road into Highway 81 into the path of an oncoming car. The driver of the oncoming car was taken to the hospital by Medshore Ambulance Service. The driver of the other car was not injured. Piercetown firefighters assisted EMS. (Photo by David Rogers)

