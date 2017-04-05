The Journal

The Pelzer Heritage Commission is asking for volunteers to help clean up around the old Pelzer Mills office building, parking lot, road and the lower end of the mill site this Saturday, April 8 at 9 a.m.

Spokesperson Larry Coker said, “We need chain saws, weed eaters, lawn mowers, rakes, blowers and workers. Rockey Burgess will be running a bobcat and Bobby Holliday will have his tractor.”

“This is a chance for the Community to get involved and help make a difference,” Coker said.

Coker said that a $50,000 grant was used to clean up the old pallet shop recently. “It looks good, but more work needs to be done,” he said.

“We have a $60,000 grant to start cleaning out the old office building below and hopefully we can get a new roof on it before long. It would be nice if we could get someone to volunteer to go ahead and patch the hole in the roof for right now.”

Hotdogs will be provided to all workers.