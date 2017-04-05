The Journal

By David Meade

During their meeting Monday, Williamston Town Council heard updates on Envision Williamston projects, Codes Enforcement and MedShore EMS report.

Medshore Director of Operations Josh Shore presented EMS information about operations in Wiliamston.

Shore said Medshore has recently eliminated 24 hour shifts which had been the standard for years and created a new system plan which focuses on safety, quality and care and customer service.

According to Shore since making the changes the new shifts meet time compliance over ninety percent of the time.

The program also includes meetings with employees twice a week.

He said Medshore is coming up on two years of providing service in the Williamston area and that the town is being better covered.

He also addressed a recent county EMS study and changes in the corporate ownership of Medshore.

According to Shore, the goal for MedShore is to provide EMS coverage for the county.

He said closing with Priority, the Tennessee based company that is buying a significant interest in the MedShore operation, will take place this week and that Medshore will stay the same as far as corporate entity, from the CEO down, using the same trucks and uniforms.

Palmetto Area Cultural Arts Center Board Co-Chairs Emily DeRoberts and Bob Peeler appeared before Council to request a reconsideration of the lease agreement for the Artory, which is currently home to the PACAC.

According to DeRoberts, revenue for the organization does not meet the monthly expenses which are primarily lease payments to the town for the Artory (former Armory) building.

The request was taken as information for Council to consider.

Police Chief Tony Taylor reported that he had recently attended an FBI Command College leadership school which focused on the future, ethics, integrity, training and development and other areas. He said the program encouraged contact with the council and public to be a teaching tool. He also said the department is working on public safety with an emergency protocol coordinating Medshore EMS, the fire department and police department for complete response to a crisis. The department is also establishing guidelines for fire response for police officers.

Envision Williamston Executive Director Sonya Crandall reported that the new electronic message board in front of Town Hall is finished. “This will provide a new tool to promote upcoming events, council and board meetings and other special recognition,” she said.

Crandall reported that the town is beginning the Season of Events with events starting in April.

There are billboards going up in key traffic areas of the county promoting events in the town and directing people to the Envision

Williamston (EW) website (www.envisionwilliamston.com) for information about them.

Crandall reported that the first sites for the Adopt a Rest Stop program are committed and the program will enter Phase 2 later this year.

Envision Williamston currently has three large projects underway including a Facade Improvement Grant program, a Main Street Challenge program and a Feasibility Study for improvements adjacent to the park and downtown area.

Information on all three projects is also posted on the EW website.

Debbie Chapman reported that articles about certain codes enforcement guidelines for the public had been published in The Journal and are posted on the town’s Facebook page and that graffiti from a recent incident had been removed as a courtesy to the property owners.

Thirty-two notices have been sent out to property owners where codes are not being followed, she said.

Chapman gave a detailed report of incidents being addressed including mobile home and zoning, persons living in outbuildings and various others.