The Journal

The annual Palmetto Business Association (PBA) Easter Egg Hunt was held Saturday in Mineral Spring Park. Pictures are participants in one of the four age groups ready for the next hunt. The event is sponsored by the Palmetto Business Association, Town of Williamston Pastor Bobby Winburn of Restoration Church in Williamston (and PBA) coordinated the event. Cadets of the Palmetto High AFJROTC program and from the Career and Technology Center helped.