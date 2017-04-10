  • Online Edition

Storm damage – Hwy. 20

April 10, 2017   The Journal

This huge tree was one of several in the area that came down last week when a thunderstorm blew through the area with winds up to 85 mph. The tree actually fell the following morning on Hwy. 20 (Belton Hwy.) blocking traffic and damaging power lines.
Traffic on Hwy. 20 was detoured for several hours while workers cleared the roadway. Williamston Fire Department and Williamston Police Department assisted.

Posted in: Emergency Services, Featured   Tags: ,

