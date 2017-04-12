The Journal

The Rotary Club of Greater Anderson presents the 11th Annual Dancing for Our Heroes dance competition on Friday, April 21st at the Anderson Civic Center. This year’s theme is country. Dinner tickets are sold out but cocktail tickets are still available at PIP Printing in Anderson.

Doors will open at the Anderson Civic Center at 6:30 pm, where guests will be greeted with music by Dustin Owens & The First Amendment and an exciting live and silent auction. Guests will enjoy a dance competition between the charities.

Guests can enjoy a night of dancing, drinks, music and dinner catered by SkinDaddy’s. Mandy Gaither of WYFF News 4 will be the Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening accompanied by the tune spinning DJ, Ty Buchanan. Last year the event raised over $127,000!

All proceeds from this event will go directly to the participating charities: American Red Cross-Upstate, Anderson Free Clinic, Cancer Association of Anderson, Foothills Alliance, Friends of the Anderson County Museum, Hospice of the Upstate, Junior League of Anderson County, Meals on Wheels-Anderson, Pennies4Preemies, Shalom House Ministries, United Way of Anderson County, Rotary Foundation’s PolioPlus and The Rotary Club of Greater Anderson.

The Rotary Club of Greater Anderson meets every Thursday at Sullivans downtown Anderson. For more information contact Jeanie Campbell 864 225-6800