On Saturday, members of the Pelzer Heritage Commission along with a number of volunteers including Rockey Burgess, Al and Vivian Shufelt, Will Ragland, Bobby Holiday, Lynn and Olene Bear worked tirelessly throughout the day cleaning the grounds of the Pelzer Office Building, cutting grass and brush around the water tank and old parking lot and other general cleanup.

Plans are in order to paint and restore the old flag pole along with the Mill Office which will be a Museum along with a Community Center. “The PHC would like to thank all of the volunteers for their hard work and the long hours they worked on this project,” PHC spokesperson Dianne Lollis said. If any would like to help with future projects please contact Dianne Lollis @847-5743 or Larry Joe Coker @ 243-9120.