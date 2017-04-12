The Journal

The Anderson Area Touchdown Club, in cooperation with the City and County of Anderson, is having a Celebration on Wednesday, April 19th.

Clemson University Defensive Coordinator Coach Brent Venables will be guest speaker and Ben Boulware will be special guest.

Coach Danny Ford will be there along with some 1981 National Championship team members.

The annual awards will be presented to Anderson County’s outstanding football players and coach.

A meal will be served. Reservation are encouraged. Call 864-226-7380 for RESERVATIONS!