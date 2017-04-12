The Journal

The Williamston Fire Department now has an aerial ladder truck. The 2001 truck was purchased from the Patoka Fire Department in Indiana. Though it is used, it has only 16,000 miles on it. The truck will replace a 1998 truck that was purchased new by the Williamston department. Williamston Fire Chief Steve Ellison said the truck will help the town keep their Class 3 insurance rating and possibly move to a Class 2. The truck is needed for large buildings and churches in the town that do not have sprinkler systems, including town hall. Other large buildings the Williamston Fire Department has includes Cushman, Phoenix (old Mount Vernon/Williamston mill) 24 churches, schools, apartments and several strip malls. The aerial truck will help fight fires with additional height and water support, Chief Ellison said. After a good cleaning following the road trip to Williamston Tuesday, members of the department began training on the new truck.