Local teens competing in Miss SC Teen Pageant

By David Meade

Two local teens will be among contestants in the Miss South Carolina Teen Pageant next week in Columbia. Brooklyn Brewster a 17 year old Senior at Palmetto High and Sydney Crawford, a freshman at Wren High will represent the area.

Brewster is Feature Twirler for the Palmetto Marching Band. She is currently ranked number 10 in her Senior class with GPA of 4.8. She placed in top 10 last year as Miss Anderson County Teen and this year is competing as Miss Greater Greer Teen.



Crawford is is a resident of Piedmont and a freshman at Wren High School where she is in all honors classes, on the yearbook staff, a member of the JV Sideline Cheer team and Varsity Competition cheer team. Miss Greenville County Teen 2017. Her platform “Bent, But Not Broken” is about scoliosis awareness.

The 2017 Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen Pageant promises to be a vibrant, colorful and exciting event. Each of the contestants compete in the preliminaries Tuesday, June 20 through Thursday, June 22.. The final night of the teen competition will be held on Friday, June 23 and the final night of the miss competition will be held on Saturday, June 24. All competitions will be held once again at the Township Auditorium in Columbia.

