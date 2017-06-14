Palmetto Business Association to meet June 20

The next meeting of the Palmetto Business Association will be held a Toast and Topics breakfast meeting at 8 a.m. June 20th at Mill Town Place, 18 Main Street in West Pelzer. The Toast and Topics is sponsored by First Citizens Bank; guest speaker will be Pam Christopher, President and CEO of Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce. She will give a brief presentation on “Grooming Your Community for Economic Success.” All area business representatives are invited to attend. Breakfast is free for all PBA members.