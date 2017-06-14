Williamston Police Report

Williamston Police Officers reported a busy two week period with various thefts, drug related arrests, shoplifting incidents and dogs running at large. Among incidents investigated were the following:

May 30 – Robert G. Bannister, 104 Woods Dr., Williamston reported multiple items including two vehicles missing from 214 Edgewood Dr.. Missing items include a 1968 Camaro SS estimated value of $35,000, a 1997 Pontiac Trans Am valued at $15,000, a set of four Cadillac chrome rims and tires valued at $600 and valve covers missing off of a Chevy 400 small block engine estimated at $100. K Anthony investigated.

May 31 – Melindia Cothran, 38, 10 Traxler Ave, Williamston reported vandalism to her mail box causing $50 in damage. L. Buell investigated.

May 30 -Bryan Willard Kernan-Dufresne, 24, 24 Virginia Dr., Williamston reported lug nuts cut off the right front tire and one broken lug nut on the back right tire. Damage was estimated at $30. K. Anthony investigated.

May 31 – Katie Hughes, 107 Dacus Street, Williamston reported a person in an older model Ford Explorer rummaging through a dumpster in the yard. A window screen valued at $10 was reported missing. R. Maxwell investigated.

May 31 – Jesse Lee Clary, 35, 339 Mize Rd., Belton was arrested for shoplifting at Dollar General, 526 West Main St., Williamston. According to reports Clary took a Starbucks Cold Coffee drink from the cooler and began drinking it inside the store. When confronted he placed the drink on a shelf and left the store in the direction of stores on W. Main St. He was located and transported back to DG where he was arrested and then transported to ACDC. The coffee drink was valued at $3. L. Buell investigated.

June 1 – Magdalena Naemi Salgudo, 25, 119 Ridge Dr., Williamston was arrested for no SC drivers license after a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Belton Dr., at Academy St. She was transported to jail without incident. R. Maxwell investigated.

June 2 – Officer B. Creel reported observing a silver Toyota or Scion pass him on Ida Tucker Road traveling 50 mph in a 25 mph zone. The vehicle accelerated and disregarded a stop sign at Cherokee Road and Ida Tucker, then turned onto Mauldin and disregarded another stop sign and then turned onto Anderson Drive. Due to high rates of speed and heavy traffic on Hwy. 20 the chase was called off. B. K. Creel investigated.

June 4 – Katrina Dianne Chapman, 38, 115 Tyson Street reported prescription medication valued at $70 taken from her residence. G. Culbertson investigated.

June 5 – Thomas Ellis Marshall, 62, 130 Parker St., Williamston reported what was believed to be a bullet hole in his car. Damage was estimated at $1000. K. Anthony investigated.

June 8 – Caitlin Nicholle Lacy, 25, 15 Virginia Dr. reported two dogs, a German Shepherd and a Mastiff mix attacked her at her residence while she was putting water in a child’s pool. According to reports the dogs did not complete the attack and no medical attention was needed because Lacy hit both animals with the hose pipe. The owner of the dogs, Angela Renee Rowe was cited for animals running at large. B. K. Creel investigated.

June 9 – William Edward Smith, 23, 224 Mauldin St,. Wiliamston was cited for animal running at large after officers responded to Mauldin Street in reference to a black and white dog chasing neighborhood children. Officers observed the dog with teeth barred, hair on its back raised and growling. Anderson County Deputy was requested to help due to the town animal control person not being available. The dog had to be tazed and was taken to the county animal shelter by Deputy Brown. L. Buell investigated.

June 9 – Herbert H. Hall, 73, reported as he was collecting shopping carts, being struck by a silver Toyota Prius that was backing out of a parking space. According to reports the driver asked if Hall was ok and after stating he was the driver left. The report states it was an accident and the suspect did not purposely strike him with the vehicle. K. P. Evatt investigated.

June 9 – Jason Randall Sachsel, 32, 103 Sherry Ln, Easley was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers responded to O’Reilly Auto Parts, 310 East Main St, in reference to a suspicious person in the store. During the investigation it was found he had an outstanding warrant with Greenville County and the Central Police Department. Upon searching his person, one smal plastic baggy containing a white crystal like substance and one containing a white powdery substance were found. In the vehicle, a gold Chevrolet Blazer officers found a digital scale, rolling papers, a large straight blade knife with sheath and a multi tool knife. Also 32 financial bank cards with various names on them, various power hand tools and a large air compressor. He was issued a UTT for possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants obtained for possession of the methamphetamine. G. Culbertson investigated.

June 10 – Joanne Hall, 64, 105 Parkview Ct., Williamston reported 12 Ambien sleeping pills and aproximately 40 Roxoy Codeine pills missing from the residence. L. Buell investigated.

June 11 – Dollar General, 526 West Main St., Williamston reported a black male wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jean shorts selected three Tide pod laundry detergents and a copper frying pan and placed them into a book bag. When approached, the subject began walking toward the front of the store with the items. When police were called, he removed the items from the back pack and exited the store. The subject then got into a silver Mercedes with SC tag 9868KJ and left. The items were valued at $60. L. Buell investigated.

June 9 – Justin Grant Gambrell, 31, 26 Ridge Ctr,. Williamston reported a Husqvarna 54 inch cut garden tractor, a Craftsman self-propelled residential lawn mower and a Home built 5×8 utility trailer stolen from the back of his property. The items were valued at $3800. K. P. Evatt investigated.

June 11 – Christopher Steven Williams, 34, 7 C St,. Williamston was arrested for simple possession of marijuana, reckless driving and no SC drivers license after officers observed a red Ford pick up truck traveling at a high rate of speed through the parking lot of Kenny’s restaurant. The Tennessee tag was registered to a Ford Mustang. A hand rolled cigar containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana was found in the vehicle along with a metal grinder that contained less than a gram of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. A pair of metal brass knuckles was found in the center console. Williams was arrested and transported to jail.

June 11 – Amber Harbin, 29, 30 Stone St., Williamston reported a black pressure washer valued at $750 taken from her front porch. L. Buell investigated.