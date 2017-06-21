Area represented at Miss SC Pageant

Four teen and one Miss will represent the area this week as contestants in the Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen Pageant in Columbia.

Brooklyn Brewster is competing as Miss Greater Greer Teen, Sydney Crawford is competing as Miss Greenville County Teen, Morgan Norris is competing as Miss Powdersville Teen and Delanie Burnett is competing as Miss Piedmont Teen. Johanna Davis is representing the area in the Miss SC pageant as Miss Powdersville.

Contestants are competing in the preliminaries Tuesday through Thursday, June 22. The final night of the Miss SC Teen competition will be held on Friday, June 23 and the final night of the Miss SC competition will be held on Saturday, June 24. All competitions are being held at the Township Auditorium in Columbia.