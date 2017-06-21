Chautauqua performance June 24 in Pelzer

The Chautauqua History Alive Festival performance of Abe Lincoln will be at 2 p.m. this Sat., June 24 at the Historic Pelzer Auditorium. The event is free.

The living history performance in Pelzer is one of five locations hosting Chautauqua performance and will feature a nationally acclaimed historical interpreter dressed in costume who will bring President Abraham Lincoln to life.

The 2017 Festival presents a President, a Poet, a Protester, a Pressman and a book that changed America with performances in Greenville, Spartanburg, Travelers Rest, Fountain Inn, Pelzer SC and Asheville, NC.



The performance in Pelzer will be of Abe Lincoln, by George Frein, of Ft Worth, TX.

Frein, PhD, has long studied the power of words; first, as a Philosophy major in college, next as a theologian, next as a university prof, and finally as a Chautauqua scholar. For Chautauqua he wrote Moby-Dick as Herman Melville; practiced talk therapy as Carl Jung; was an orator for American independence as John Adams; used colorful language to “give’m hell” as Harry Truman. He studied medieval architecture as Henry Adams and wrote ornithology as John James Audubon. As Dr. Seuss, he found just the right word to rhyme with cat. He addressed mortality as film director Orson Welles. Last summer Frein used Mark Twain’s words to prove: “You can’t trust your eyes if your imagination is out of focus.”

Frein will show how Abraham Lincoln’s words continue to give the nation “a new birth of freedom.” He is the founder and Artistic Director of Greenville Chautauqua and started performing in Chautauqua in 1984.

For more information on other Chautauqua performance go to their website at greenvillechautauqua.org.