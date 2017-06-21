Downtown Williamston community input meeting June 29

A Community Meeting will be held Thursday, June 29 at Grace UMC Activity Center, 34 E. Main Street, Williamston for input on a Mustang Alley Feasibility Study.

Envision Williamston and SGA Architects of Greenville are hosting the public meeting to hear your ideas for the future. Doors will open at 5:30 PM.

Grace United Methodist Church will be serving a spaghetti supper with meatballs, salad and a dessert. After the meal is served, SGA Architects will help brainstorm ideas. Reservations are recommended.

If you have any ideas you would like to share on what you would like to see happen in Downtown Williamston, you are invited to come and share.

Some ideas include a pass-through alleyway from Main Street to Mineral Park Lane or downtown “pocket park” with swings or a splash pad for the kids.

Sponsors are also seeking input on activities and features you think may attract people to the historic downtown area.

Call Envision Williamston Executive Director Sonya Crandall at 864-650-7075 or email her at sonyacew@gmail.com.

“We can only accommodate 50 people, so please make your reservation early!” Crandall said.