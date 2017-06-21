GCSO looking for suspect using stolen credit cards

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured suspect. On June 17, 2017, the Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding an auto breaking where several items were stolen, including credit cards. The pictured suspect used the stolen credit cards at the Walmart in Powdersville, as well as multiple other stores in the Anderson/Piedmont area. The suspect was seen leaving in a gold, SUV or mini van (pictured at the top right side of the photo pulling out). Investigators ask anyone with information regarding the identity of the shown suspect to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.