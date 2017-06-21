Multiple cars involved – Hwy. 29

At least one person was injured in a multiple car wreck on Highway 29 Tuesday afternoon. A three car chain reaction happened near the intersection of Pine Trail Road. Whitefield firefighters responded to the wreck. Medshore Ambulance Service transported the injured to the hospital. (Photo by David Rogers)
Downtown Williamston community input meeting June 29
The Journal -
A Community Meeting will be held Thursday, June 29 at Grace UMC Activity Center, 34 E. Main Street, Williamston for input on a Mustang...