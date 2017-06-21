School District One offers summer food program

Anderson School District One is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided on-site at Palmetto Middle, Spearman Elementary and Wren High Schools. Meals to children/youth/teenagers ages 4 – 18 are FREE of charge.

Children/youth/teenagers unable to participate at an on-site school may be able to attend a delivery site. Delivery sites for the Williamston, Pelzer and West Pelzer areas are Mineral Spring Park (Williamston), Restoration Chapel (Williamston), and Church of God (Pelzer).

Additional delivery sites are Heritage Trace Apartments and the Powdersville YMCA.

The program will run through July 28.

Children may receive lunch and a snack at no charge on Monday through Friday of each week. There will be no service the week of July 4th. Meal service will resume July 10th.

For additional information contact Deborah Joye, Director of Student Nutrition Services for Anderson School District One at 864-847-7344 or joyed@apps.anderson1.org.