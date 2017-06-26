Former Williamston Police Chief facing bank robbery charges

By Stan Welch

A former Williamston police chief is currently awaiting extradition from Franklin County, Georgia to face a single charge of armed robbery in Simpsonville.

According to information provided by Cheryl Manley, an investigator for the Simpsonville Police Department, Richard Inman entered a Bank of America branch at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday morning. He presented a note saying he was armed and demanded money. The teller gave him an undisclosed amount and he left without further incident.

At approximately 12:30 Sunday afternoon, Franklin County officers took him into custody. Manley said that efforts are currently underway to return him to the Greenville area to face that charge.

Inman was the chief of the Williamston Department for several years, but resigned in 2011. He also underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor prior to his resignation.(Pictured is an image from the bank security camera)