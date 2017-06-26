    Single vehicle accident – I-85

    Pelzer EMS personnel along with Piercetown firefighters work at the scene of a single vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on I-85 south of Highway 8. The driver was not injured after the vehicle he was driving left the southbound lane and ran off the roadway. (Photo by David Rogers)

