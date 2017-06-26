Single vehicle accident – I-85

Pelzer EMS personnel along with Piercetown firefighters work at the scene of a single vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on I-85 south of Highway 8. The driver was not injured after the vehicle he was driving left the southbound lane and ran off the roadway. (Photo by David Rogers)
Former Williamston Police Chief facing bank robbery charges
The Journal -
By Stan Welch A former Williamston police chief is currently awaiting extradition from Franklin County, Georgia to face a single charge of armed robbery in...