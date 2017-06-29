Around the County . . .

Anderson County Public Works Department reported the following projects underway around Anderson County:

Building and Codes

• Due to the condition of the existing road and run-off issues, a Stop-Work-Order has been placed on a portion of the Avendell Subdivision until further notice. DHEC has also been contacted to address the overall stormwater compliance. The builder is in correspondence with the Developer to help address these issues

• Plan Review Staff Meetings: 1) Met with Architect regarding new Industrial Project to be located in an existing building on Westinghouse Rd. A new steel building will also be added for production of Polymers. Various code related issues were discussed and drawings to be submitted at a later date. 2) Met with Contractor, Architect and Engineer regarding the rebuild of a burned apartment building in the Powdersville Area. The designers want to approach the code analysis using the International Existing Building Code. A preliminary design approach will be submitted prior to final plan submittal to review

• PERMITS SUBMITTED: 16 New Single-Family Dwelling and 5 Addition-Renovation; 6 Detached Garage/Accessory Building; 1 Demolition; 6 Swimming Pools; 82 Electrical and HVAC Upgrades including Solar Panel Installations; 6 Commercial Including: Auto Zone Store #6789, Electrical for Rectifier in the City of Belton, Replacement of 4 – 5 ton AC Package Units, Breezy Freeze Shaved Ice, New Hood for Restaurant, Replace 7.5 Ton HVAC Rooftop Unit; 18 Mobile Home including: New Homes, Change of Ownership, moves from other counties, change of location, etc.

• DRAWINGS SUBMITTED: First Quality-Cannonball 4 Concrete Package, Nagoya Hibachi Restaurant Up-Fit off McNeely Rd in Piedmont and Various resubmittals

Development Standards

• SITE PLAN REVIEW:

TTI Outdoor Lab

Ingles #73 Powdersville

Comfort Inn Suites Powdersville (large off premise sign)

Floodplain Development Permit for 20 Cane Hill Drive-Piedmont

<![if !supportLists]>§ <![endif]>Floodplain Development Permit for 2025 Quail Ridge

• LAND USE PERMITS APPROVED:

ReWa WWTP/Saluda River

Received Final approval from FEMA on Broadway Lake Dam Restoration Project-project closed out

Arbors at Cobb’s Glenn Lot #15, a PD(Planned Development)

• GRADING PERMITS APPROVED:

Anderson Apartments

• SUBDIVISIONS:

Bond renewal due for Wild Meadows and Oaks at Shiloh

• COMPLIANCE ISSUES:

3604 Hopewell Road, Anderson (tree business in zoned area) Property owner agreed to discontinue.

Roads & Bridges

• Crews worked with the Solid Waste and Development Standards Departments to clear illegal signs from the right-of-way on County roads.

• Ditching Crew worked in Powdersville and Townville ditching and installing pipe.

• Bridge Crew completed repairs at the Airport and started work on a bridge on Hattons Ford Road.

• Sign Crews worked with the Engineering staff to confirm and change speed limits as deemed necessary. Crews also marked the new gate at Broadway Lake Dam.

Stormwater

• Staff conducted a pre-submittal meeting with Electrolux representatives for the upcoming expansion.

• Staff participated in the county-wide illegal sign clean-up.

• A cease and desist notice that included a civil penalty was issued to Garvey Office for failure to properly stabilize the site.

• Reviews were conducted for Hartwell 230kV Tower Replacement (2nd) and Ingles #73 – Powdersville (3rd).

• Pre-con held and approval issued to AutoZone #6789.

Solid Waste

• We have 1 part time position open (MEO II) and 1 full time position open (Truck Driver Operator).

• Staff from the Development Standards, Solid Waste, Environmental Enforcement, Roads & Bridges, Stormwater, Wastewater, Parks & Recreation and Planning & Community Development Departments participated in a County Wide Illegal Sign Pickup day on June 21, 2017. Signs must not be in the 15 foot right of way and must have an Anderson County permit provided by Development Standards. 497 illegal signs were picked up.

• Staff attended the Post-Closure Permit meeting with DHEC on June 7, 2017. A letter was sent out on June 15, 2017 by DHEC to post-closure permittees with a date of a revised post-closure plan for the Starr and Pendleton Landfills. All landfills will be required to submit a revised post-closure plan with a cost estimate of closing these landfills to DHEC by December 15, 2017. Upon approval of the cost estimate, we will be required to submit a financial assurance mechanism within 60 days. DHEC will then prepare and issue a revised post-closure permit.

• The Starr Landfill Class II (C&D) was inspected by DHEC on June 16, 2017. It was noted that there were some new erosion and waste exposed issues on the North Slope due to a rain storm the evening before. This area is being corrected.

• Staff and THG Construction received a Notice to Proceed on the Townville Convenience Center on June 15, 2017. We are expecting Final completion of the site around September 22, 2017.

• Staff continues to meet with the Private Household Garbage Haulers during the month of June. We discuss covering and securing loads, littering, using authorized roads, commercial businesses, out of county trash and other matters. We meet with the private haulers each year. If they do not follow the guidelines, they will lose their Anderson County Solid Waste Permit.

Wastewater

• ROW crew cut the following areas this week: Midway Road to Cobbs Glen and the Beaver Dam line at Snow Road.

• Inspected the Broadview line for damage due to trespassers. We plan to put a gate up to prevent further problems.

• Last calendar week (June 11 – June 17) received 135 locate tickets from SC811, of these, 2 were emergency locates.

• Completed Sewer Use Ordinance review of Division I, comparing current ordinance to proposed ordinance; highlighting changes in the proposed ordinance.

• Performed 4 residential sewer tap inspections this week: 1 in the Innisbrook subdivision, 1 in Enclave @ Airy Springs and 2 in The Oaks @ Shiloh.

• Met with contractors and Engineer at Sullivan Hills subdivision this week to review specifications for Phase 2 sewer. Approximately 2200 feet of 8 inch gravity sewer will be installed to complete phase 2 of this subdivision. Plans are to start this week.

• Met with DOT at Highway 187 and Whitehall to ensure that our sewer utilities will not be affected during the intersection improvements that will be done in 2018. Anderson County wastewater infrastructure will not be affected by this project.

• Contractors have installed 330 feet of gravity 8 inch ductile iron sewer pipe and set 2 manholes at the Betsy Tucker Sewer Project next to TTI.

• The pump station crew began turning valves at the lift stations; we do this twice a year to insure they are working properly.

• Backflow testing started this week for West Anderson Water. The backflow on the water lines at the lift stations are required to be tested each year to make sure they are in good working order.

• Started process of obtaining easements for 5-Mile Phase II.

• Reviewed submission for the Oaks at Shiloh Phase II.

• We had 3 after hour calls for A/C power failure at The Lakes, Regatta and Foodlion for a total of 4 hours.