School nutrition program serving 400 more meals per day

By David Meade

The Anderson School District One Board of Trustees approved second reading on a Policy ADF-Wellness Policy, heard a financial update and heard an update on construction projects during their meeting Tuesday.

In his financial report, Finance Director Travis Thomas said that the District One 2017-18 budget had been presented to the County Board and that the presentation “went very smoothly.”

He said he expects the County Board to approve the budget when they meet in mid July.

Thomas also presented a 70 page Efficiency Study which is a mandated financial audit that includes recommendations and comparisons with other school districts in the state.

Based on the comparisons, Thomas said the study shows Anderson School District One is efficient in a number of categories. “We are very efficient,” Thomas said.

The report will be posted on the State Department of Education website, he said.

Thomas also reported that local tax and EFA revenues were up and would bring in more funding than originally budgeted.

Thomas said local tax revenues were up 102 percent and will exceed budget projections by $400,000. The EFA funding will result in an additional $1.2 million, he said.

A change in the state funding for bus drivers salary and fringe benefits will also be more than budgeted.

Thomas reported the Local Option Sales Tax brought in $1,881,000 to Anderson County in May, resulting in District One receiving $581,000 of that. Twenty percent, or $116,000 of the District One funds will go to property tax relief while eighty percent, or $465,000 is designated for capital improvements.

The Board was updated on three of those capital improvements projects.

During her instructional report, Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Jane Harrison said that a summer conference reviewing standards had been well received, especially by new teachers. Harrison said that first year teachers had a better understanding after attending the sessions along with veteran teachers.

Harrison said that summer chorus and arts programs for 4th and 5th graders are underway.

A summer reading camp program was held offering professional development for teachers with reading coaches. The program also focuses on writing skills.

Assistant Superintendent for Administration Robbie Binnicker reported that the Nutrition Program served 400 more meals per day than it did last year.

Monthly profit for May was $130,000, up from $114,000 last year. Year to date profit was $441,000, up from $310,000 last year.

He said the program will spend approximately $100,000 on updating and replacing equipment.

Binnicker also reported the Summer Feed Program, which is free to students, serves 2500 lunches each week.

Binnicker said that all students at West Pelzer Elementary, Cedar Grove Elementary, Palmetto Elementary and Palmetto Middle will be eligible to receive a free breakfast and lunch without filling out an application. The schools meet a USDA eligibility requirement of at least 40 percent meeting guidelines for free and reduced meals resulting in direct serve for all students.

“Nobody fills out an application,” he said.

In other business, the board approved the final reading on a ADF Wellness Policy.

Superintendent David Havird updated the board on several building projects.

Havird said the Concrete Elementary eight room addition is completed. Five rooms will be empty allowing the school to grow, he said. The school currently has 700 students in grades K-2.

Tennis courts at Powdersville High are expected to be completed by July 30. Bleachers are being installed and grading going on around the new courts.

At Wren the new field house and weight room along with other improvements including new concession stand, tennis courts are expected to be completed by mid August.

Bids for the multi-purpose facility at Palmetto are going out in July with construction expected to begin in August.