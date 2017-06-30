Pelzer Town Council to hold special called meeting July 1 to approve budget

Pelzer Town Council will hold a special called meeting on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 11:30 AM at Pelzer Town Hall. Final reading on the 2017-18 budget is the only item on the agenda. During a work session June 27 lasting more than three hours, Council reviewed and questioned and simplified the budget. The process took a good bit of tweaking, with defunct and redundant accounts being eliminated or consolidated. The budget that will be voted on Saturday is the third version.

The budget was passed by title only on the first reading May 9 but had to be significantly adjusted when it was found that some of the numbers were not accurate. A second version was voted on during their regular monthly meeting June 13, but was not approved, failing with three of the councilmembers opposed.

That version, done with help from former town administrator Skip Watkins, failed to pass because some councilmembers wanted to further look over the numbers.

Town Clerk Heather Holcombe has re-drafted the budget document that will be voted on Saturday.

The budget has total revenues of $893,700 and total expenses of $893,700. Water revenue is $219,000. Sewer Revenue is $228,000; REWA revenue $194,000; trash revenue $52,000 and late payments $13,000.

Rental income is $20,600; Franchise fees $71,000; Misc $2,500; MASC $60,000; Aid to Subdivisions $1,800; Hospitality Tax $25,000.

General Admin expense is $103,000; Sewer expense $325,000; Water expense $232,000; Recreation expense $33,800.

A new expense item is Streets and Highways, budgeted at $20,000. Street lights are also included in this category at $25,000.