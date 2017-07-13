Around the County . . .

Anderson County Public Works Department reported the following projects underway: Building and Codes

• PERMITS SUBMITTED: 8 New Single-Family Dwelling; 5 Detached Garage/Accessory Buildings; 2 Demolition; 1 Swimming Pool; 74 Electrical and HVAC Upgrades including 4 Solar Panel Installations; 2 Commercial Including: First Quality – Cannonball 4 Elevated Concrete Slab, Electrical Power to Existing Shop; 8 Mobile Home including: New Homes, Change of Ownership, moves from other counties, change of location, etc.

• DRAWINGS SUBMITTED: Fort Knox/Mini Warehouse Sign, Plastic Omnium Jig Blasting Booth and Various resubmittals.

• June Stats:

New Single-Family & Multi-Family Dwelling permits up 7% Compared to June 2016 (61 to 65)

Revenue Up 46% Compared to June 2016 ($69,570.90 to $101,416.30)

Total of 1046 permits/transactions – Up 56% Compared to June 2016 (669): 181 Building, 519 Electrical, 110 Plumbing, 122 HVAC, 77 Mobile Homes, 9 Demolition, 0 Moving, 28 Miscellaneous

• LAND USE PERMITS APPROVED:

Verizon Wireless 185’ Communications Tower located on Boggs Drive.

• SUBDIVISIONS:

Wren Woods located at Highway 81 and Bagwell Road(New 24 lot residential subdivision) Planning Commission will hear application at their July 11, 2017 Meeting

Pheasant Ridge Phase IV

Hemlock Phase II

Rogers Knoll

Midway Ridge Subdivision Infrastructure completed

Wild Meadows $58,000 bond

• June Stats:

Land Use Permits, 145

Septic Tank Permits, 56

Individual Summary Plats, 50

Commercial Up-fits, 6

Stormwater

• Received new application for Pearman Terminal off of Pearman Dairy Road and Site Improvements for Electrolux Anderson.

• Pre-cons held and approval issued for Rogers Knoll and Outdoor Products Test Lab.

• June Stats:

New application: 2

Resubmittals: 5

Reviews completed: 8

Pre-cons/approvals: 2

Terminations: 5

Major modifications approved: 0

Inspections: 65 sediment/erosion control, 9 post-construction, 0 county facility & 4 industrial stormwater

Solid Waste

• Staff and volunteers completed the Litter Index for the Annual Keep America Beautiful Reports.

• Staff continued to meet with the Private Household Garbage Haulers during the month of June to discuss covering and securing loads, littering, using authorized roads, commercial businesses, out of county trash and other matters. If they do not follow the guidelines, they will lose their Anderson County Solid Waste Permit.

• Continuing to work on the RETRAC Survey that was sent out to all Anderson County Businesses to report their recycling tonnages for the fiscal year.

• Staff met at the new Townville Convenience Center with DHEC, Joyce Engineering and THG Construction to discuss septic tank system and construction of the new site.

• Repaired pressure switch on compactor at the White Street Convenience Center. Repaired ram on compactor at Slabtown Convenience Center.

Wastewater

• Performed 3 Residential Sewer Tap Inspections: (1) in Sullivan Hill Sub, (1) Pheasant Ridge Sub, (1) Oaks @ Shiloh Sub.

• Performed 1 Commercial Sewer Tap Inspection @ 1944 Pearman Dairy Rd which is New Day Care Facility.

• The Progress for the Betsy Tucker Project to date includes: 562’ of 18’’DIP, 820’ of 8’’ DIP, and a total of 8 Manholes installed. They are currently 47 Days into their contract time frame.

• Phase 1 for The Oaks @ Shiloh is now complete with all sewer mains and manholes installed within that Phase of the subdivision. The developer and contractor are currently waiting on DHEC for plan approval on the 2nd Phase.

• Last calendar week (June 25 – July 1) received 172 locate tickets from SC811, of these, 7 were emergency locates.

• Completed review of Division 3 of the current Sewer Use Ordinance (SUO) as compared to the Division 5 of the proposed SUO. Changes and additions in the proposed ordinance have been highlighted for further review.

• ROW crew cut the following locations: Walgreens, Anderson Lake, TTI lines at I-85, and #2 ROW in Piedmont from the pump station to Hurricane Creek Road.

• We had 3 after hour calls on July 4th for A/C power failure at Broadway, Broadview and Neals Creek pump station for a total of 10 ½ hours overtime.

• June stats:

Permits – 27

Capacity – $56,500.00

Inspections – 36

SC 811 – 668

Sludge Hauled 11.57 ton

Animal Shelter

• PAWS took in 200 animals this week (36 owner surrender, 2 return adoptions, 93 from animal control, 69 strays).

• We adopted out 103 animals, 3 died, 7 were euthanized due to illness or aggression, 10 animals were owner requested euthanasia, 48 animals were returned to their owner and 16 were sent to rescues.

• The clinic did 191 spay/neuter surgeries.

• We received $552.61 in cash donations and approximately $60 worth of food and supplies.

• We were able to save 95% of the animals in our care this week.