Greenville County Sheriff’s Office warns of fire scam

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is warning south Greenville residents of a recent scam involving suspect(s) going door-to-door, representing themselves as fire fighters from various fire departments in the county.

Two specific departments are the Duncan Chapel Fire Department and Piedmont Park Fire Department. The reports have indicated that the suspect(s) are trying to gain entry into the homes by requesting to check the residents’ smoke detectors.

In all instances, the requests are scams and it has been confirmed through the Greenville County Fire Chief’s Association that no members of their departments are going door-to-door asking such requests. On at least one instance, the suspects were described as two white-males, in their mid-20’s, wearing blue t-shirts with cargo pants.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone who has fallen victim to this scam, to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. At this time, investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, are working alongside the Greenville County Fire Chief’s Association to investigate these incidents.