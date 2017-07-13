Williamston Police Report

Williamston Police Officers reported a busy week over the July 4th holiday period. Among incidents investigated were several involving drugs, alcohol and thefts.

June 28 – Evan Lee Cabiness, 30, 135 Kensett Dr., Williamston was arrested for driving under the influence, driving under suspension and open container after officers observed a silver Honda on Anderson Drive with no functioning tag light. According to reports, a half full Coors Light can was found in the rear floor board. He was transported to ACDC without incident. B. K. Creel investigated.

June 30 – Heather Michelle Lucker, 26, 416 Belton Dr., Williamston reported she had a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 taken from her residence. The handgun was valued at $460. Sgt. L. E. Mulz investigated.

July 1 – Jermaine Lewis, 36, 200 Sweetgum Circle, Williamston was arrested for public disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to stop after officers responded to a vehicle accident on Anderson Drive and Walton Drive. Lewis also had an outstanding warrant in Pendleton. According to reports, Lewis became hostile, resisting arrest and yelling “f — yall cracker ass honkies”. He also began kicking the car cage and doors and urinated inside the patrol vehicle. He was transported to ACDC where he became uncooperative in getting out of the patrol vehicle and walking into the detention center. With help of several detention center officers, the suspect was finally detained in a holding cell without injury to himself or law enforcement. B. K. Creel investigated.

July 1 – Laurie Diana Pravia, 19, 568 Old River Rd., Pelzer reported vandalism to her vehicle during the fireworks show in Williamston. According to the report, a heavy set male and female had gotten irate with her about parking too close. Two deep scratch marks were on the drivers side of her vehicle, causing $250 in damage. The suspects were in a dark mini van and were gone when officers were dispatched. B. K. Creel investigated.

Jonathan Edward Tiller, 26, 1863 Park Rd., Fountain Inn was arrested for criminal domestic violence, assault and battery and public disorderly conduct after officers responded to 217 Prince St. in reference to a domestic situation. B. K. Creel, Z. T. Parks investigated.

July 2 – Joan Elizabeth Ragsdale, 63, 217 S. Hamilton St., Williamston reported a wallet containing cash, credit cards and other information taken from her vehicle at 526 West Main. Sgt. L. E. Mulz investigated.

July 3 – Christopher Thomas Bryant, 18, 101 Garrison St., Easley was arrested for driving under suspension, reckless driving and no proof of insurance after a 2006 Honda was observed traveling 67 mph in a 35 mph zone on Anderson Drive. He was transported to ACDC without incident. B. K. Creel investigated.

July 3 – Main Street Quick Lube, 211 W. Main St., Williamston reported an attempted breaking of a change dispenser causing $1500 in damage to the machine. C. Samuel investigated.

July 3 – Joseph Randall Garrett, 39, 105 l St., Williamston reported several fraudulent transactions on a Greenville Federal Credit Union account totaling $3473.19. The incident occurred in the Town of Williamston. Detective G. Culbertson investigated.

July 3 – Kayle Mayberry, 18, 415 Belton Dr,. Williamston reported a cell phone accidentally left on a shelf in Dollar General, 526 West Main. When she went back to retrieve it, an unknown person had taken it. The phone was valued at $150. L. Buell investigated.

July 5 – Brandi Marie Daniel, 26, 118 S. Hamilton St,. Williamston was arrested for disorderly conduct after officers were dispatched to the residence in reference to a domestic dispute. According to reports she had become upset with her boyfriend and called police. When officers arrived, Daniel was in the yard yelling and using obscenities. After several warnings she was placed under arrest and transported to ACDC without incident. R. Maxwell investigated.

July 5 – James Wesley Marshall, 25, 150 Stone Rd., Belton reported items valued at $2400 taken from a white Ford enclosed work truck. Missing items included a Veto pro pack, Tech LC Model tool bag with misc. tools, Fluke Multimeter and Fluke Amp Clamp, Blackhawk wrenches and gas calibration kit. K. Anthony investigated.

July 5 – Main Street Quick Lube, 211 W. Main St. Williamston reported damage to a computer operated coin machine. Damage was estimated at $2000. $160 in coins were also taken. T. L. Eichelberger investigated.

July 5 – Dorothy Hickman, 85, 238 Belton Drive, Williamston reported a swing set valued at $200 missing from the back yard. K. Anthony investigated.

July 7 – Colt Lamar Poore, 29, 7 E First St,. Williamston was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after officers responded to the address to serve a bench warrant. Poore was served the bench warrant and transported to ACDC without incident. According to reports, during the booking process, a clear bag containing a white substance field tested as methamphetamine was found on the floor. A security camera confirmed Poore had dropped the bag containing less than one gram of meth. L. Buell investigated.

July 8 – Misty Johnson, 43, 14 Pine Ln., Williamston was arrested for driving under suspension and operating an uninsured vehicle after officers responded to SavWay, 309 E. Main St., in reference to a vehicle accident. K. P. Evatt investigated.

July 9 – Billy Wayne Seigler, 58, 41 Ridge Ct., Williamston reported a 6×9 utility trailer taken from his back yard. The black trailer with a drop tailgate was valued at $1700. L. Buell investigated.