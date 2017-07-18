Pelzer Clerk resigns position

Pelzer Town Clerk Heather Holcombe has submitted a letter of resignation informing the Pelzer Town Council that she is resigning her position effective July 28.

In a letter to council dated July 17, Holcombe stated “Thank you very much for the opportunities for professional and personal development that you have provided me during the last nine years. I have enjoyed working for the Town of Pelzer and appreciate the support provided me during my tenure with the town.”

She also offered to help during the transition.

Holcombe said Monday afternoon that after submitting her resignation notice, she was informed by the mayor that it would be best if she left the position effective Monday.

Mayor Steve McGregor said Tuesday that Holcombe will be compensated for her two week notice and the position will be advertised immediately.

McGregor also that West Pelzer employees will be helping with clerical duties for the town until the position can be filled.

An email sent to The Journal from councilmember Kimberly Wilson states the Mayor and Council have accepted the resignation and are committed to filling the position efficiently.

An emergency council meeting had been scheduled immediately following the regularly scheduled council workshop today (Tuesday July 18) at 7 p.m.

Pelzer calls Emergency Meeting of Council