Pelzer Council to hold emergency meeting

The Town of Pelzer will hold an emergency council meeting Tuesday (July 18) immediately following a regularly scheduled council workshop at 7 p.m.

An email sent to The Journal from Pelzer Councilmember Kimberly Wilson states:

Effective July 17, the Town Clerk respectfully resigned her position. The Mayor and Council have accepted the resignation and are committed to filling the position efficiently. An Emergency Council Meeting will be scheduled immediately following the regularly scheduled Council Workshop tomorrow at 7:00pm.

Beginning July 19th, Town of Pelzer residents and businesses will temporarily be able to pay their water bill in-person at West Pelzer Town Hall, currently located at 3 Hindman Street. All Pelzer residents will still be able to pay online ( www.townofpelzer.us ) over the phone (864-947-6231 Option 3), or by using the dropbox located on the door at 103 Courtney Street. Hospitality tax from businesses will be collected in person at West Pelzer Town Hall.

The Town of Pelzer and Town of West Pelzer remain committed to our respective citizens and to working toward common solutions that benefit all residents. If you have any questions please contact Mayor McGregor or Mayor Sanders.