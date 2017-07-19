Party in the Park August 5

The Town of Williamston and the Palmetto Business Association Party in the Park event will be held on Saturday, August 5. The event will be held on the town ballfields located behind the Municipal Center.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. Entertainment schedule includes Clay Page at 6 p.m., James Radford at 7 p.m. and The Jake Bartley Band at 8:30.

There will also be food vendors and a kid’s area.

The event is being sponsored by TRZ Management, the Palmetto Business Association and the Palmetto Area Arts Council.