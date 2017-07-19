Williamston Police Report

Williamston Police Officers investigated the following incidents:

July 13 – Anderson School Districts 1 & 2 Career Technology Center reported eggs being thrown against the front window of the building. L. Buell investigated.



July 15 – Jennifer Rose Stargel, 31, 5 Coker Circle, Williamston was issued a summons for driving under suspension and operating an uninsured vehicle after a white Honda Civic was observed going 38 mph in a 25 mph zone on Academy St. K. Anthony investigated.

July 16 – Joanne Tollison Todd, 5 Sunset Ct., Williamston reported a red pressure washer valued at $400 take from the residence. Z. T. Parks investigated.

July 16 – Bradley Chad Davis, 33, 12 Traxler St., #16, Williamston was arrested for theft of a Black Bintelli Havoc 49cc moped valued at $2800. He was charged with motor vehicle theft and failure to accompany officers. Z. T. Parks, T. L. Eichelberger investigated.

July 17 – Steve Daniel Clardy, 53, 117 W 3rd St., Williamton reported an attempted break-in in which someone had attempted to enter the front door to his home by force. R. Drennon investigated.

July 17 – Sandra Lee Minsky, 50, 140 Sherrard Road, Belton was arrested for failure to stop for a blue light, reckless driving and no SC drivers license after officers observed a small dark color SUV traveling west on Main St., at an extremely high rate of speed estimated at 60 to 70 mph and dangerously passing cars over the solid yellow line. The vehicle was observed disregarding a red traffic light on Main Street and then another at Main and Hamilton. The vehicle continued on Hwy. 20 through the intersection with Hwy. 8 and on to the Greenville County Line. the vehicle crossed the bridge and stopped at SipIts bar and grill. Minsky told officers her son was in cardiac arrest in the bar and asked to not be arrested. Three fire trucks, one ambulance and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office were also in the parking lot. EMS advised that a subject inside the bar (assumed to be Minsky’s son) was coherent and in no immediate peril. Minsky was transported to ACDC without incident. C. Samuel investigated.