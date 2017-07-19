Williamston water and sewer rates to increase after minimum

The 2017-18 budget recently approved for the Town of Williamston has restructured water and sewer rates which will result in an increase for some customers beginning with the July 31 bill.

The current base rate for the minimum water usage will not increase, however the monthly minimum usage amount is changing from 2000 gallons to 1000 gallons.

Under the restructured minimum, for customers using more than 1000 gallons, there is an increase in the current rate of $3.31 to $3.48 for usage over the first 1000 gallons.

For sewer rates, there is also no change in the rate for the first 1000 gallons, however the current sewer rate of $6.77over the minimum will increase to $7.24.

Customers currently pay a minimum rate of $22.50 for water and $24.38 for sewer.

A change in the minimum water usage from 2000 gallons to 1000 gallons per month results in a $3.48 per thousand gallons increase for customers who use over 1000 gallons per month.

For large users, over 40,000 gallons will see a $2.23 per thousand increase.

Correspondingly, after the first 1000 gallons the sewer rate will increase to $7,24 per thousand up to 98,000 gallons then $6.53 for anything over 100,000 gallons.

On an average bill for customers inside the town, water rates on the first 1000 gallons are $22.50 with a $24.38 sewer charge, .75 DHEC charge and $7 garbage fee. Total is $54.63.

Outside water customers pay $29.11, $31.55 for sewer, .75 for DHEC and do not have garbage service, resulting in a bill of $61.41 for usage under 1000 gallons.

During a work session in May, Mayor Durham recommended restructuring the town’s water rates to help address the cost of a water meter upgrade project and cover a five percent rate increase expected from the Anderson Joint Regional Water System.

He also recommended a sewer rate increase of seven percent to help address camera and cleaning requirements and an operations deficit.

The recommended increases were included in the first and second budget readings voted on by Council.

Council did however reject a proposal for an increase in the sanitation fee which would have provided a contingency in the General Fund.

Mayor Durham had proposed a two tiered increase that would have brought in a considerable amount of revenue for the sanitation department and help provide a cushion for the town’s contingency fund.

Durham said the department operates at an annual deficit of $217,000.

Even without the increase, the budget includes a new (used) packer truck and new trash bins that the truck can empty.