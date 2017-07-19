Younts Center to partner with Ragland, Mill Town Players

The Cultural Arts Foundation of Fountain Inn and the Mill Town Players have reached an agreement. The Pelzer theater company, led by Executive Artistic Director Will Ragland, will become the resident theater company of the Younts Center for Performing Arts, offering a full season of shows starting this fall. Programming will also include a conservatory offering classes in theater, music, and dance as well as an intern company.

The Mill Town Players are currently completing their third season at the Historic Pelzer Auditorium, have received several state and regional awards for their productions, and have become one of the Upstate’s most attended community theaters, reaching over 30,000 annually. The new partnership with the Younts Center will offer musicals and plays that will feature all local artists with affordable ticket prices for the community. Will Ragland, an Upstate native and local stage veteran of over 100 productions, will oversee programming. “We are delighted to partner with CAFFI to offer a second season of Mill Town shows for Fountain Inn, the Golden Strip, and southern Greenville County. We look forward to building on the strong history of quality performing arts programs that have touched so many lives over the past decade at the Younts Center and we are honored to be a part of this new chapter,” said Ragland. CAFFI recently acquired the Younts Center from the City of Fountain Inn and has taken over its operations.