Around the County . . .

Anderson County Public Works Department reported the following projects underway:

Development Standards LAND USE PERMITS APPROVED:

Concept Arms granted final approval by ATF for property located at 3530 Abbeville Highway, Anderson.

SUBDIVISIONS:

Pennington Farms located on Hub Drive off of Highway 81.

COMPLIANCE ISSUE:

Deadline for removal of mobile home located on Compton Road, Belton.

BUFFERYARD INSPECTIONS:

Comfort Inn Suites Hotel Highway 153 Powdersville

Family Dollar (Williamston) Landscaping Repair

Roads & Bridges

Bridge Crew began work on the foundations for new solar lights on the East-West Parkway.

Grading Crew worked on Reece Hainey and Sanders Roads. The Grading Crew handles all gravel road maintenance.

Ditching Crews installed driveway pipes and assisted the Stormwater Department with a drainage issue at Old Mill Road.

The Sign Shop worked to improve safety after an accident at Cely Road and Von Hollen Road in Easley. Crews also inventoried all materials in the shop.

Asphalt Crews patched Ravencrest Drive and Waltzing Vine Lane in an effort to remove tree roots from the roadway.

Received major modification for W.S. Lee Coal Combustion Residuals Management Program.

A cease and desist notice was issued to a site near the intersection Abbeville Highway and Old Abbeville Highway south of Anderson for land disturbing activity without a permit.

Solid Waste

Environmental Enforcement worked an illegal dumping of trash on Hood Rd and Highway 153. A warrant was taken out for his arrest due to trying to avoid Environmental Enforcement and Sheriff’s Deputies. The individual is also driving with a suspended license.

Environmental Enforcement picked up 27 illegal signs this week.

Staff continues to work to recruit Adopt-A-Spot groups to help clean up the littered roads and areas in our county. We currently have 63 active Adopt-A-Spot groups.

Wastewater

Completed review of Division 4 of the current Sewer Use Ordinance (SUO) as compared to Division 7 of the proposed SUO. Notes have been made as necessary to indicate changes to the sections.

Last calendar week (July 9 – July 15) received 112 locate tickets from SC811, of these, 6 were emergency locates.

Reviewed Shiloh Creek Subdivision Phase 2 and QuikTrip #1117 submittals.

Provided information regarding easement for sewer service.

Replaced main breaker at Hurricane Creek pump station. The main breaker failed and both pumps were not able to run.

Performed 4 residential sewer tap inspections: 2 in Innisbrook and 2 in The Oaks @ Shiloh.

Approximately 1650 feet of 8 inch gravity sewer and 7 manholes have been installed in Phase II of Sullivan Hills Subdivision.

There has been 2013 feet of 8 inch ductile iron gravity sewer line and 1450 feet of 8 inch ductile iron gravity sewer along with 16 manholes installed on the Betsy Tucker sewer project.

