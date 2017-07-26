CTC named Outstanding Technology Center

Anderson Career and Technology Center in Williamston, South Carolina, has been named an Outstanding Technology Center by the Southern Regional Education Board at the 31st Annual High Schools That Work Staff Development Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 12.

Anderson Districts I & II centers has successfully implemented the Technology Centers That Work framework through project-based learning, engaging business and industry, setting high-expectations for all students and creating student-centered classrooms.

The center has embraced the integration of academics into career technical education, and its teachers have participated in project-based learning training and collaborated on developing authentic, real-world projects. All seniors are required to create a culminating project that aligns with their program of study.

SREB’s High Schools That Work Staff Development Conference brings together educators from schools that have implemented the instructional strategies of the Literacy Design Collaborative, the Mathematics Design Collaborative and SREB’s Advanced Career STEM-based curricula. They have increased focus on career and technical education by redesigning assignments around projects that often involve both academic and career pathway classes.

The Southern Regional Education Board works with states and educators to improve public education at every level, from early childhood through postsecondary education. More about the conference at SREB.org/HSTWconference.

