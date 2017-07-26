Edens had connections to Wren community

It all started with a gunshot around 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 13 on the third floor of a parking garage at an apartment complex on North Main Street in Greenville.

Meredith Leigh Rahme, 28, was shot as she sat in the driver’s seat of her white Honda CRV at the Main and Stone Avenue complex where she lived.

Approximately two hours later, authorities found the black Jeep Patriot of Jessica Edens, 36 of Easley, believed to be the person who shot Rahme.

The Jeep was found backed up to a chain link fence at the Greenville Pickens Speedway in Easley, with the motor running.

Inside the SUV authorities found Edens and her two children, Harper Edens, 5 and Hayden King, 9. All three died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said Edens used a .40 caliber handgun, later found in the vehicle, in all of the shootings.

According to reports, Edens had connections to the Wren community and was separated from husband Ben Edens, the father of one of the two children found in the Jeep.

The pair were going through a custody battle, authorities said.

Investigators said they believe the motive and connection of the shootings stems from a broken marriage.