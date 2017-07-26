Lawsuit filed in mobile home crash fatality

The landlord of a mobile home in Williamston is being sued in connection with the death of Antonia Jacinto Moreno, 41, a father of five who was killed when a vehicle driven by Austin Cole Burdette, 21, crashed into his home in February.

The lawsuit claims the landlord failed to have barriers that could have kept errant cars out of the mobile home park while having knowledge that cars had twice hit homes on the same property. The lawsuit filed July 11 claims Moreno and his family were not told about prior incidents when they signed a monthly lease in 2016.



The wrongful death and survival action lawsuit seeks $10 million for actual and punitive damages.

The driver of the vehicle, that crashed into the mobile home faces a criminal charge of felony driving under the influence causing death. He was released on a $30,000 bond in March.

The lawsuit mentions Burdette’s involvement but done not list him as a defendant.

The lawsuit names David Havird and CD Properties, LLC as the defendants.

Editor’s Note – (Anderson School District One Superintendent David Havird Sr. is not the person named in the lawsuit.)