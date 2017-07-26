Obituaries Week of July 26, 2017

MARSHALL MITCHELL, BETTY TROTTER, GLENN PACE, EMILY PACE, MACK C. RAGSDALE, GWENDOLYN OLIVIA DACUS BATSON, LEN HOLLIDAY, JOEL CLARENCE WILSON

MARSHALL MITCHELL

WILLIAMSTON – Marshall Edward Mitchell, 79, husband of Mary Elizabeth Rainey Mitchell, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2017 at his home.

Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late Guy James and Daisy Kelly Mitchell. He was a member of White Plains Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Sharon Mitchell Barnett of Piedmont and Crystal Mitchell Whitman of Pendleton; sons, Vernon Edward Mitchell of Central, Mike and Rickey Mitchell of Williamston; grandchildren, Kylie Bridges, Kevin Mitchell, Robbie Pitzer, Amber Newton, Dustin Mitchell, Lee Mitchell, Valarie Barnett, Luke Barnett, Chloe Mitchell and Gracie Mitchell.

He was predeceased by brothers, Guy, Jr., Willis and Buddy Mitchell; sisters, Hazel Wilson, Sybil Hanley and Margaret Lollis.

The family received friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 24, in the mortuary chapel. Burial followed at Garden of Memories, Belton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association S.C. Chapter, 301 University Ridge, Suite 5000, Greenville, SC 29601 or to Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615.

The family is at the home.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com

BETTY TROTTER

WILLIAMSTON – Betty Zane Roberts Trotter, 74, widow of William Robert Trotter, passed away Friday, July 21, 2017 at her home.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Herbert Hugh and Sally Mae Suddeth Roberts. She was former owner/operator of Betty Zane’s Beauty Shop and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Survivors include daughter, Sally Trotter McIntosh and husband, Eldridge Nelson McIntosh, III of Williamston; grandchildren, Victoria Cappell, Sara Whitney Erwin, Camryn Alyse McIntosh, Cooper Jackson McIntosh; great-grandchildren, Bradlyn and Baylee Cappell; brother, Edward Hugh Roberts of Taylors; sister, Janice Lynn Jordan of Greenville.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 31, at M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com

GLENN PACE

Glenn William Pace, 83, of Piedmont, husband of the late Emily Jean Boyter Pace, died Friday, July 21, 2017.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Rev. Lloyd William Pace and Margie Chapman Pace. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, retired from Symtech, and was a member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church.

Survivors include son, Jeffrey William Pace of Greenville; siblings, Martha Jane Raines of Greenville, Carlyle Pace of Spartanburg and Connie Day of OH; and one grandson.

The graveside service was held Tuesday, July 25, at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

EMILY PACE

Emily Jean Boyter Pace, 80, of Piedmont, wife of the late Glenn William Pace, died Friday, July 21, 2017.

Born in Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Minnie Garrett Boyter. She retired from Fidelity Federal Bank and was a member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church.

Survivors include son, Jeffrey William Pace of Piedmont; and one grandson.

The graveside service was held Tuesday, July 25, at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

MACK C. RAGSDALE

PELZER – Mack Charles Ragsdale, 80, husband of Linda Gayenelle Vanadore Ragsdale, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017 at his home.

Born in Pelzer, he was the son of the late Oliver Mack and Victoria Beasley Ragsdale. He was a U.S. Army veteran and was formerly employed with Duke Power, Lee Steam Plant.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Tim Ragsdale of Piedmont, Craig Ragsdale (Lauren) of Williamston, Shane Ragsdale (Amanda) and Angela Ragsdale, both of Pelzer; sister, Kathleen Carden of Marietta, GA; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

Visitation was from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 25, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.

A graveside service was held at 11:00 am Wednesday, July 26, at M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

The family will be at the home.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com

GWENDOLYN OLIVIA DACUS BATSON

Gwendolyn Olivia Dacus Batson, 89, of Travelers Rest, died Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Rosecrest Retirement Community in Inman.

Born in Dacusville, she was a daughter of the late Prue Milton Dacus, Sr. and Vera Friddle Dacus.

She was married to the late Marion Elliott Batson, Sr. and retired from Stone Manufacturing.

She was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Columbia.

She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Boswell of Inman, Marilyn Hager of Greenville, TN, Carolyn Thompson of Parlin, NJ; son, Elliott Batson of Harrisburg, NC; three sisters, Linda Jones of Powdersville, Sheryl Dean Miller of Anderson, Marcelle Sandzen of Vero Beach, FL; brother, Prue Dacus, Jr. of Easley; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be on Thursday, July 27 at Skypointe Church Cemetery in Travelers Rest.

Memorials may be made to Rosecrest Retirement Center, 200 Fortress Drive, Inman, SC 29349.

LEN HOLLIDAY

BELTON – Leonard “Len” Ray Holliday, 57, of 821 Mize Road, passed away Friday, July 21, 2017 at his residence.

Born June 12, 1960 in Belton, he was the son of Laura Campbell Holliday and the late Leonard Foster Holliday. Leonard was a graduate of Palmetto High School, Anderson College and Carson-Newman College. He was a stockbroker with Interstate/Johnson Lane, and Raymond James Wealth Management and Vice President with J. C. Bradford. He also had a passion for meteorology and medicine. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his three sons, Matthew Holliday and Christopher Holliday both of Pendleton and Timothy Holliday of Belton.

Funeral service Wednesday at Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor Robbie Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Herb Moore officiating. The family received friends Tuesday at Sullivan-King Mortuary, 3205 N. Hwy 81.

The family is at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 324 Belton Dr, Williamston, SC 29697 or Victory Baptist Church, 409 Fretwell Drive, Anderson, SC 29625.

JOEL CLARENCE WILSON

ANDERSON – Joel Clarence Wilson, 63, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2017. He was the husband of Donna Wilson. Services were 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Sullivan-King Mortuary