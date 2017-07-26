Williamston Police Report

Williamston Police Officers reported a light week of activity with only the following incidents investigated:

July 20 – Jennifer Ann Leibisch, 32, 200 Mauldin St,. Williamston reported a trail camera valued at $55 missing. B. K. Creel investigated.

July 21 – Officers responded to 4 Attaway St., Williamston in reference to a dog bite. According to reports, Sheila Schweaneker of Hwy. 86 Piedmont reported she went to her son’s residence at 4 Attaway St. to feed a dog that her son was keeping for someone else. When she went to the kennel to feed the dog, the dog began to bite her. on her calf and ankle. The dog was taken to PAWS for a 10 day quarantine.

July 23 – Williamston police officers were dispatched to 16 Brown St., Williamston in reference to a domestic dispute. No arrests were made. R. Maxwell investigated.