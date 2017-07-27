    Motorcyclist injured – Anderson Road

    By
    The Journal
    -
    0
    201

    A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday evening after the motorcycle he was driving was struck by a car on Anderson Road in Powdersville. After the vehicles collided the motorcycle ran off the roadway and into a field. The cyclist was ejected onto the roadway. He was taken to an area hospital by Pelzer EMS. Powdersville firefighters assisted EMS at the scene. (Photo by David Rogers)

