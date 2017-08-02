Celebrate the Total Solar Eclipse!

The Town of Williamston, Envision Williamston and the Palmetto Business Association will host a Tailgate & Tents Solar Eclipse Viewing Event in downtown Williamston on August 21.

Area businesses and restaurants are invited to take part in the event by offering specials leading up to or during the eclipse. The PBA and The Journal will have special advertising opportunities for businesses interested in being included in an information and keepsake section that will be in The Journal and available at the Eclipse Viewing event.

Design Depot in West Pelzer will be offering a Great American Solar Eclipse T-Shirt to commemorate the event which can be customized for West Pelzer, Pelzer and Williamston. The shirts can be pre-ordered in advance at Design Depot, 19 Main St. in West Pelzer or by calling 864-404-0440. The shirts will also be available at the Envision Williamston Tailgate and Tents viewing event in Williamston on the day of the solar eclipse.

Our area is directly in the center of the path of the rare solar eclipse and will see one of the longest viewing times of the total eclipse of any town in the state and country.