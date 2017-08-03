Piedmont firefighters wait on a state trooper at the scene of a moped accident on Wednesday evening. It was reported that the accident may have been a hit and run. The moped driver was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital by Greenville County EMS. The wreck happened on Main Street near Hammett Street. (Photo by David Rogers)
Moped accident – Main Street
The Journal -
