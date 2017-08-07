    Truck tire sparks grass fire

    By
    The Journal
    -
    0
    233

    A wheel of a pickup truck came off a pickup truck Sunday morning on Highway 29 near Allie Campbell Road. The driver pulled the truck to the side of the road and the sparks started a grass fire. The driver quickly dumped ice and water on the fire in order to keep the truck from catching fire. Whitefield firefighters also responded to the incident. (Photo by David Rogers)

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR