Truck tire sparks grass fire

A wheel of a pickup truck came off a pickup truck Sunday morning on Highway 29 near Allie Campbell Road. The driver pulled the truck to the side of the road and the sparks started a grass fire. The driver quickly dumped ice and water on the fire in order to keep the truck from catching fire. Whitefield firefighters also responded to the incident. (Photo by David Rogers)
Occupants rescued – single vehicle accident
The Journal -
Powdersville firefighters work at the scene of a single car accident Monday afternoon. Firefighters and Pelzer EMS had to cut the two occupants from...