Books open for Pelzer election

The Town of Pelzer Municipal Election will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. Anyone interested in running for Pelzer Town Council or Mayor can file for office at West Pelzer Town Hall, 3 Hindman St, in West Pelzer. Books will open for filing at noon, August 10 and remain open during regular business hours until noon, August 24. Filing fees are $50 for mayor and $25 for council. There are four council seats and the mayor’s seat open for this election. The election is non-partisan and no party affiliation will be on the ballot. In the event of a tie, any run-off will be held two weeks after the general election, on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Anderson County Board of Elections will conduct the election.



Persons desiring to vote in the election must be registered by Friday, October 7 (or 30 days prior). To register contact the Anderson County Board of Voter Registration at 864-260-4035.

Polling place will be at the Pelzer Community Building located at 25 Park Street.