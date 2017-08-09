Envision Williamston beautification projects include 12 “Rest Stops”

By David Meade

During the Williamston Town Council meeting Monday,

Envision Williamston Executive Director Sonya Crandall reported on the Adopt a Rest Stop beautification project. Crandall said twelve sites will be completed this year including four that are currently being constructed including two on East Main Street.

Both Community First Bank and First Citizens Bank are placing rest stop sites in front of their buildings. Autech is planning one along Mineral Spring Trail and a Palmetto Pride grant is helping with three more. One is also being constructed at the fire department in honor of Tommy Walker. A Pocket Park is also being constructed on West Main.

“It is really beautiful to see these parks go up,” Crandall said.

She announced that a Community Engagement online survey is currently being conducted.

Three designs are expected to be presented soon from the Mustang Alley Feasibility Study.

Envision Williamston is also supporting and promoting events including the upcoming Solar Eclipse Tailgate and Tents event on Aug. 21 and a Jazz Series with three dates this fall.

Through ATAX funding, Envision Williamston has showcased 12 events the town has to offer and increased awareness with billboards and social media campaigns.

The organization is also awarding $12,000 in facade improvement grants and will soon be announcing the Main Street Challenge winners.

Debbie Chapman gave a codes report.

Chapman also said that an activity that involves looking for painted rocks has generated a lot of interest in the community and has families out in town. A rock party held Saturday had approximately 50 people attending she said.